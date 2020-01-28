Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/Nav

Location

Merritt Auto

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6

1-800-701-5936

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$10,598

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4558029
  • Stock #: 182774
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AB7BH182774
Exterior Colour
White diamond pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$139 BI-WEEKLY @ 7.49% A.P.R./36 MOS/BORROWING COST$1139, O.A.C.

ESTIMATE ONLY, Actual may vary*.

Our prices are all inclusive plus tax and licensing.


CALL US TODAY FOR A VIEWING 1-800-701-5936


** CLEAN CARFAX**/**LOW, LOW KMS**/** NO ACCIDENTS **/**1 OWNER**

**COMPLIMENTARY WARRANTY 12MTHS/12000KMS, $1500/CLAIM**


MERRITT AUTO is a boutique style dealer with 25 years of finance and automotive experience and is proud to provide you with QUALITY and COMPETITIVE PRICE PRE-OWNED Vehicles that you MERRITT. All credit types are welcome; student, excellent/great/good/ok/bad/no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new comer; no matter your credit situation is, We will work with our lenders and you to get you an approval !!!.


 CALL US TODAY FOR A VIEWING 1-800-701-5936

VISIT US AT MERRITTAUTO.COM, FILL OUT THE CREDIT PRE-APROVAL APPLICATION 24/7 TO GET PRE-APROVED BY ONE OF OUR FINANCE MANAGERS.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, We are OMVIC REGISTER and member of Used Car Dealers Association- UCDA.

*SEE US FOR DETAILS


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Merritt Auto

2005 Subaru Outback ...
 217,665 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE|...
 162,500 KM
$10,868 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 6 Series 65...
 57,000 KM
$57,999 + tax & lic
Merritt Auto

Merritt Auto

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-701-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-701-5936

Send A Message