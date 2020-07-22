Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Sonata

158,963 KM

Details Description Features

$8,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,395

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

Contact Seller

$8,395

+ taxes & licensing

158,963KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5470577
  • Stock #: CH:00228
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AB8BH284715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,963 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery | PACKAGED WITH EXPERT STYLED REAR SEATS *Power Roof *USB/AUX *Fuel Conscious *Spacious Interior *Alloy Rims *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine *Previously Used As A Daily Car Rental APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 56,799 KM
$33,495 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan X-Trail
 218,389 KM
$4,395 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry
 193,987 KM
$5,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory