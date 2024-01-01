Menu
2011 Infiniti G37

126,473 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Infiniti G37

2011 Infiniti G37

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,473KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JNICV6AR5BM411116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,473 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2002 Nissan Sentra GXE*AUTO*ONLY 72,000KMS*SEDAN*CERT for sale in London, ON
2002 Nissan Sentra GXE*AUTO*ONLY 72,000KMS*SEDAN*CERT 72,344 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan REAR TV**STOW N GO**BIG SCREEN**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan REAR TV**STOW N GO**BIG SCREEN**CERTIFIED 247,058 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Jeep Liberty UNDERCOATED**4X4**RUNS GREAT**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2008 Jeep Liberty UNDERCOATED**4X4**RUNS GREAT**CERTIFIED 217,825 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

