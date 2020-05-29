Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

519-473-1010

2011 Jeep Compass

2011 Jeep Compass

Sport/North - Clean Carfax, Low Mileage

2011 Jeep Compass

Sport/North - Clean Carfax, Low Mileage

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  87,132KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5156198
  Stock #: U9323A
  VIN: 1J4NF4FB6BD265015
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

clean carfax, low mileage, well maintained, remote keyless entry, power windows, power locks, a/c

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

