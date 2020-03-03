Menu
2011 Kia Soul

4U+2.0L+Sunroof+BlueTooth+Heated Seats+XM Radio+

2011 Kia Soul

4U+2.0L+Sunroof+BlueTooth+Heated Seats+XM Radio+

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4779156
  • Stock #: S103071
  • VIN: KNDJT2A25B7732402
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Follow TitaniumAuto.ca for more Daily Deals - All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees - Just Arrived - 2011 Kia Soul 4U 2.0L - Finance for $48 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 4.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 60 months, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Keyless, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Local Trade, O.A.C. --- Engine Size: 2.0L 4 Cylinders --- Only 64,000 KM ---

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available on our 24/7 online showroom @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees:

$8,490 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> New Brakes

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Synthetic Oil and Filter Change 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Interior & Exterior Shampoo 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hot Line 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Open during the week till 7PM. Fridays and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM 

-- All Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make an online deposit by clicking on the “Buy Now” tap on www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and plus Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL INFO 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Dr. London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • New Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • ONE OWNER
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • ECO
  • 4u
  • 2.0L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO

