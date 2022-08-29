$11,995+ tax & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2011 Lincoln MKX
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
222,863KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9098992
- VIN: 2LMDJ8JK2BBJ23880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,863 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Sharp Pristine Classy White MKX AWD Panoramic Ready for any adventure ! You Deserve the Best
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
