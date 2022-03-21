2011 Mazda CX-7

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 7 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8665165

8665165 Stock #: 1153

1153 VIN: jm3er4d34b0383345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1153

Mileage 156,701 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.