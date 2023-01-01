Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

75,842 KM

Details Features

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX*AUTO*ALLOYS*ONLY 75,000KMS*CERTIFIED

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX*AUTO*ALLOYS*ONLY 75,000KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,842KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10532841
  • Stock #: M17
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF8B1455941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,842 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

