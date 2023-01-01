Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

204,320 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1702920107
  2. 1702920110
  3. 1702920115
  4. 1702920119
  5. 1702920123
  6. 1702920127
  7. 1702920131
  8. 1702920135
  9. 1702920139
  10. 1702920142
  11. 1702920146
  12. 1702920151
  13. 1702920154
  14. 1702920157
  15. 1702920162
  16. 1702920165
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
204,320KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF4B1434925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,320 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT**RUNS DRIVES WELL*STOW N GO*AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT**RUNS DRIVES WELL*STOW N GO*AS IS SPECIAL 321,354 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Audi A8 4.2 V8**RUNS GREAT**ONLY 193KMS**AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2005 Audi A8 4.2 V8**RUNS GREAT**ONLY 193KMS**AS IS SPECIAL 193,030 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GL**ONLY 179KMS**V6**NO ACCIDENTS**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2006 Hyundai Sonata GL**ONLY 179KMS**V6**NO ACCIDENTS**CERTIFIED 179,271 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3