Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

122,238 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX, MANUAL, ONLY 122KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX, MANUAL, ONLY 122KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1722740236
  2. 1722740027
  3. 1722740237
  4. 1722740035
  5. 1722740238
  6. 1722740238
  7. 1722740237
  8. 1722740239
  9. 1722740239
  10. 1722740240
  11. 1722740236
  12. 1722740238
  13. 1722740240
  14. 1722740239
  15. 1722740240
  16. 1722740239
  17. 1722740240
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,238KM
Good Condition
VIN Jm1bl1uf6b1903531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,238 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Ford Focus SE, SEDAN, MANUAL, ONLY 142KMS, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Ford Focus SE, SEDAN, MANUAL, ONLY 142KMS, AS IS SPECIAL 142,874 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata GL, AUTO, ONLY 186KMS, 4 CYL, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Hyundai Sonata GL, AUTO, ONLY 186KMS, 4 CYL, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED 186,777 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SE, 4 CYL, 4X4, ALLOYS, LEATHER, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2013 Ford Escape SE, 4 CYL, 4X4, ALLOYS, LEATHER, AS IS SPECIAL 257,059 KM $4,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3