Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

73,942 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GT, ONLY 73KMS, LOADED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
13154809

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GT, ONLY 73KMS, LOADED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1762522174
  2. 1762522174
  3. 1762522174
  4. 1762522174
  5. 1762522174
  6. 1762522174
  7. 1762522174
  8. 1762522174
  9. 1762522174
  10. 1762522174
  11. 1762522174
  12. 1762522174
  13. 1762522174
  14. 1762522174
  15. 1762522174
  16. 1762522174
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,942KM
VIN JM1BL1W55B1405387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1159
  • Mileage 73,942 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GT, ONLY 73KMS, LOADED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GT, ONLY 73KMS, LOADED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED 73,942 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 124KMS, 4CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 124KMS, 4CYL, CERTIFIED 124,808 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Toyota Camry LE, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDAN, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2005 Toyota Camry LE, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDAN, AS IS SPECIAL 275,606 KM $1,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2011 Mazda MAZDA3