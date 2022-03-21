Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

172,190 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4 Matic

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4 Matic

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

172,190KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8740559
  • VIN: WDDGF8FB1BA519484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,190 KM

Vehicle Description

cLASSIC bLACK ON BLACK C 250

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 238,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz C...
 198,030 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Soul 4U
 182,781 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory