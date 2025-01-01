$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 550
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,554KM
VIN WDCYC3HFOBX189385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 1136
- Mileage 201,554 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class