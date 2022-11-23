Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

189,000 KM

$14,991

+ tax & licensing
$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC

2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9358192
  Stock #: 2900A
  VIN: 4JGBB2FB5BA693101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

