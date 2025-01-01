Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Nissan Altima

64,131 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Nissan Altima

Watch This Vehicle
12256849

2011 Nissan Altima

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1741391663
  2. 1741391666
  3. 1741391669
  4. 1741391672
  5. 1741391674
  6. 1741391677
  7. 1741391680
  8. 1741391683
  9. 1741391686
  10. 1741391688
  11. 1741391691
  12. 1741391693
  13. 1741391696
  14. 1741391698
  15. 1741391700
  16. 1741391703
  17. 1741391706
  18. 1741391708
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,131KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL2APXBC126389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,131 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300, WELL MAINTAINED, SPORT PACKAGE, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300, WELL MAINTAINED, SPORT PACKAGE, CERTIFIED 161,313 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Equus Signature, FULLY LOADED, RUNS GREAT, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2011 Hyundai Equus Signature, FULLY LOADED, RUNS GREAT, AS IS SPECIAL 221,891 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, NO ACCIDENTS, RUNS GOOD, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, NO ACCIDENTS, RUNS GOOD, AS IS 225,733 KM $2,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Altima