Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Nissan Frontier

195,891 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Nissan Frontier

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Frontier

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1708786499
  2. 1708786503
  3. 1708786506
  4. 1708786510
  5. 1708786514
  6. 1708786517
  7. 1708786521
  8. 1708786526
  9. 1708786530
  10. 1708786536
  11. 1708786541
  12. 1708786546
  13. 1708786550
  14. 1708786553
  15. 1708786557
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
195,891KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FV2BC422118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,891 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Honda CR-V TOURING*LEATHER*4 CYL*AUTO*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Honda CR-V TOURING*LEATHER*4 CYL*AUTO*CERTIFIED 235,500 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Forester TOURING*AWD*ONLY 163KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2018 Subaru Forester TOURING*AWD*ONLY 163KMS*CERTIFIED 163,408 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan TRENDLINE*4 CYL*ALLOY*CAM*BLUETOOTH*CERT for sale in London, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan TRENDLINE*4 CYL*ALLOY*CAM*BLUETOOTH*CERT 241,945 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Frontier