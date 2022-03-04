Menu
2011 RAM 3500

58,608 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2011 RAM 3500

2011 RAM 3500

ST

2011 RAM 3500

ST

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,608KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8501264
  • Stock #: 1094
  • VIN: 3d6wf4el9bg516174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 58,608 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

