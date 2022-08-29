2011 Scion tC

$2,500 + taxes & licensing 2 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 260,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Panoramic Roof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

