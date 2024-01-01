Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2011 Subaru Forester X, available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This rugged wagon is powered by a peppy H4 engine and features a manual transmission, providing a direct and engaging driving experience. With its All-Wheel Drive system, you can tackle any weather conditions with confidence. This Forester is equipped with everything you need to stay comfortable and safe on the road, including air conditioning, cruise control, and a comprehensive suite of safety features like airbags and anti-lock brakes.</p><p>Despite having 224,376 km on the odometer, this Forester runs well and is ready for its next adventure. This vehicle is being offered as an as is special, making it an excellent value for a vehicle with its proven track record and versatility.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this Forester a stand-out choice:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer snow, rain, and challenging terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a truly engaging driving experience and maximize control.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> With its wagon body style, the Forester offers ample space for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> The H4 engine is known for its reliability and fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Comprehensive Safety Features:</strong> Feel secure with airbags, anti-lock brakes, and more.</li></ul>

2011 Subaru Forester

224,376 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Subaru Forester

X, MANUAL, WAGON, AWD, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Forester

X, MANUAL, WAGON, AWD, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1723641380
  2. 1723641380
  3. 1723641379
  4. 1723641379
  5. 1723641379
  6. 1723641379
  7. 1723641379
  8. 1723641379
  9. 1723641378
  10. 1723641377
  11. 1723641378
  12. 1723641378
  13. 1723641378
  14. 1723641378
  15. 1723641378
  16. 1723641377
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,376KM
Good Condition
VIN Jf2shcbc6bg731778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,376 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2011 Subaru Forester X, available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This rugged wagon is powered by a peppy H4 engine and features a manual transmission, providing a direct and engaging driving experience. With its All-Wheel Drive system, you can tackle any weather conditions with confidence. This Forester is equipped with everything you need to stay comfortable and safe on the road, including air conditioning, cruise control, and a comprehensive suite of safety features like airbags and anti-lock brakes.

Despite having 224,376 km on the odometer, this Forester runs well and is ready for its next adventure. This vehicle is being offered as an "as is" special, making it an excellent value for a vehicle with its proven track record and versatility.

Here are 5 features that make this Forester a stand-out choice:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer snow, rain, and challenging terrain with confidence.
  • Manual Transmission: Enjoy a truly engaging driving experience and maximize control.
  • Spacious Interior: With its wagon body style, the Forester offers ample space for passengers and cargo.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: The H4 engine is known for its reliability and fuel economy.
  • Comprehensive Safety Features: Feel secure with airbags, anti-lock brakes, and more.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2005 Audi A6 QUATTRO, SEDAN, AUTO, V6, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2005 Audi A6 QUATTRO, SEDAN, AUTO, V6, AS IS SPECIAL 207,813 KM $4,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1 LT, WHEELS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1 LT, WHEELS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL 282,316 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT, 7 PASS, 4X4, ONLY 187KMS, NO ACCIDENT, CERT for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Explorer XLT, 7 PASS, 4X4, ONLY 187KMS, NO ACCIDENT, CERT 187,147 KM $16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru Forester