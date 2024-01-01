$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Forester
X, MANUAL, WAGON, AWD, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,376 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2011 Subaru Forester X, available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This rugged wagon is powered by a peppy H4 engine and features a manual transmission, providing a direct and engaging driving experience. With its All-Wheel Drive system, you can tackle any weather conditions with confidence. This Forester is equipped with everything you need to stay comfortable and safe on the road, including air conditioning, cruise control, and a comprehensive suite of safety features like airbags and anti-lock brakes.
Despite having 224,376 km on the odometer, this Forester runs well and is ready for its next adventure. This vehicle is being offered as an "as is" special, making it an excellent value for a vehicle with its proven track record and versatility.
Here are 5 features that make this Forester a stand-out choice:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer snow, rain, and challenging terrain with confidence.
- Manual Transmission: Enjoy a truly engaging driving experience and maximize control.
- Spacious Interior: With its wagon body style, the Forester offers ample space for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: The H4 engine is known for its reliability and fuel economy.
- Comprehensive Safety Features: Feel secure with airbags, anti-lock brakes, and more.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
+ taxes & licensing
519-659-7111