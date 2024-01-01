Menu
<p>Calling all adventure seekers and budget-conscious drivers! Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. has a fantastic opportunity waiting for you with this 2011 Subaru Forester X. This rugged and reliable SUV is perfect for navigating Canadian winters and tackling any terrain, thanks to its powerful 4-cylinder engine and trusty all-wheel drive system. Its been well-loved and has clocked in 224,376km, proving its durability and dependability.</p><p>The Forester X features a sleek gray exterior and a comfortable gray interior, making it both stylish and practical. Whether youre heading out on a weekend camping trip or just need a dependable daily driver, this Forester is ready to take on the challenge.</p><p>Here are five features that will make you say Wow!:</p><ol><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Experience the pure driving pleasure of a manual gearbox, giving you complete control and an engaging driving experience.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence thanks to the Foresters surefooted all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable on chilly mornings with the added convenience of heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your adventures with the convenience of keyless entry.</li><li><strong>Security System:</strong> Keep your belongings safe and secure with a built-in security system.</li></ol><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a dependable and capable Subaru Forester. Contact Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today for more details!</p>

2011 Subaru Forester

224,376 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1723763523
  2. 1723763526
  3. 1723763529
  4. 1723763532
  5. 1723763534
  6. 1723763537
  7. 1723763540
  8. 1723763545
  9. 1723763549
  10. 1723763552
  11. 1723763555
  12. 1723763557
  13. 1723763561
  14. 1723763563
  15. 1723763568
  16. 1723763573
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
224,376KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2SHCBC6BG731778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,376 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2011 Subaru Forester