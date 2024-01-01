$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Forester
X, MANUAL, AWD, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,376 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventure seekers and budget-conscious drivers! Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. has a fantastic opportunity waiting for you with this 2011 Subaru Forester X. This rugged and reliable SUV is perfect for navigating Canadian winters and tackling any terrain, thanks to its powerful 4-cylinder engine and trusty all-wheel drive system. It's been well-loved and has clocked in 224,376km, proving its durability and dependability.
The Forester X features a sleek gray exterior and a comfortable gray interior, making it both stylish and practical. Whether you're heading out on a weekend camping trip or just need a dependable daily driver, this Forester is ready to take on the challenge.
Here are five features that will make you say "Wow!":
- Manual Transmission: Experience the pure driving pleasure of a manual gearbox, giving you complete control and an engaging driving experience.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence thanks to the Forester's surefooted all-wheel drive system.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable on chilly mornings with the added convenience of heated side mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your adventures with the convenience of keyless entry.
- Security System: Keep your belongings safe and secure with a built-in security system.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a dependable and capable Subaru Forester. Contact Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today for more details!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
519-659-7111