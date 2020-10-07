Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Subaru Forester

131,409 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru Forester

2011 Subaru Forester

X Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Forester

X Limited

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,409KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6073824
  • VIN: JF2SHHEC1BH762326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,409 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 SUBARU FORESTER X LTD - 4 CYL AWD - LOW KMS!

$8,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Special T Auto

2011 Subaru Forester...
 131,409 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 142,339 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac SRX Pr...
 81,899 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Special T Auto

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

Call Dealer

519-681-XXXX

(click to show)

519-681-2031

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory