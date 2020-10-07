Menu
2011 Subaru Impreza

168,535 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

WRX**NO ACCIDENTS**COBB*EXHAUST**2 SETS OF WHEELS*

WRX**NO ACCIDENTS**COBB*EXHAUST**2 SETS OF WHEELS*

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

168,535KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5845014
  • VIN: JF1GR7E64BG813805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Mods 

-Cobb Accessport 

-Cobb intake 

-Canjam Built 5spd transmission

-Full Exhaust downpipe up pipe catback 

-SSR wheels

-Tein Lowering springs 

-Blowoff valve 

-Crawford AOS

-Cobb shift knob 

-Perrin covers and shields 

-Also comes with winter tires on stock wheels 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

