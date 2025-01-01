Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Prem AWP for sale in London, ON

2011 Subaru Outback

46,109 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Subaru Outback

2.5i Prem AWP

Watch This Vehicle
12695145

2011 Subaru Outback

2.5i Prem AWP

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1751036535
  2. 1751036535
  3. 1751036535
  4. 1751036535
  5. 1751036535
  6. 1751036535
  7. 1751036535
  8. 1751036535
  9. 1751036535
  10. 1751036535
  11. 1751036535
  12. 1751036535
  13. 1751036535
  14. 1751036535
  15. 1751036535
  16. 1751036535
  17. 1751036535
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,109KM
VIN 4S4BRBCC7B3420352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1059A
  • Mileage 46,109 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL, LEATHER, LOADED, ONLY 81,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Buick Lucerne CXL, LEATHER, LOADED, ONLY 81,000KMS, CERTIFIED 81,650 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu LS, LIKE NEW, ONLY 33,000KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2006 Chevrolet Malibu LS, LIKE NEW, ONLY 33,000KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 33,468 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Versa SV, MANUAL, ONLY 49,000KMS, RELIABLE, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Nissan Versa SV, MANUAL, ONLY 49,000KMS, RELIABLE, CERTIFIED 49,855 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2011 Subaru Outback