2011 Suzuki

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10139571

10139571 VIN: JS1VS56A9B2100192

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Cruiser / Chopper

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.