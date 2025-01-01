Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in London, ON

2011 Toyota RAV4

213,226 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
13073713

2011 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1760538801
  2. 1760538801
  3. 1760538801
  4. 1760538801
  5. 1760538801
  6. 1760538801
  7. 1760538801
  8. 1760538801
  9. 1760538801
  10. 1760538801
  11. 1760538801
  12. 1760538801
  13. 1760538801
  14. 1760538801
  15. 1760538801
  16. 1760538801
  17. 1760538801
  18. 1760538801
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
213,226KM
VIN 2T3DF4DV3BW086643

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,226 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Harley-Davidson FXDX ROCKER C, FULL CUSTOM, BIG REAR WHEEL, WRITEOFF for sale in London, ON
2008 Harley-Davidson FXDX ROCKER C, FULL CUSTOM, BIG REAR WHEEL, WRITEOFF 71,085 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Nissan Sentra SEDAN, LOW KMS, ONLY 70,000KMS, MANUAL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2008 Nissan Sentra SEDAN, LOW KMS, ONLY 70,000KMS, MANUAL, CERTIFIED 70,439 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2004 Nissan Maxima SL, AUTO, V6, LEATHER, ONLY 70KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2004 Nissan Maxima SL, AUTO, V6, LEATHER, ONLY 70KMS, CERTIFIED 70,433 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2011 Toyota RAV4