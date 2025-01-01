Menu
2011 Toyota Sequoia

266,587 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sequoia

12135036

2011 Toyota Sequoia

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
266,587KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDBM5G15BS001430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 266,587 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2011 Toyota Sequoia