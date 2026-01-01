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2011 Toyota Sienna

218,801 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2011 Toyota Sienna

SE

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14030277.808670028?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=27636

2011 Toyota Sienna

SE

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

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Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
218,801KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDXK3DC8BS105934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 218,801 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
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519-936-XXXX

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519-936-5675

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

2011 Toyota Sienna