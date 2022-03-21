2011 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 5 , 6 5 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8696816

8696816 Stock #: 1123

1123 VIN: 5TDDK3DC4BS019006

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1123

Mileage 245,650 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.