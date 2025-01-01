Menu
2011 Toyota Venza

225,050 KM

$12,748

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza

V6 AWD LEATHER SUNROOF

12089116

2011 Toyota Venza

V6 AWD LEATHER SUNROOF

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$12,748

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,050KM

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 225,050 KM

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Venza or just a Toyota Wagon? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Wagons in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Venzas or similar Wagons. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA VENZA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA VENZA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Venza
* Finished in Brown, makes this Toyota look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
One Touch Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
adjustable headrests

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Additional Features

Aux input
4 Wheel ABS
Front and rear reading lights
Electric power steering
Front And Rear Cupholders
19 inch Alloy Wheels
USB Connection
Emergency Braking Assist
3 REAR HEADRESTS
Dusk Sensing Headlamps
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
audio and cruise control on steering wheel
Overhead console with storage
STEEL SPARE TIRE
DUAL FRONT ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
AUTO OFF DELAY HEADLAMPS
VENTILATED FRONT DISC/SOLID REAR DISC BRAKES.

2011 Toyota Venza