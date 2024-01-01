Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Audi A5 2.0L Premium Plus, PRESTIGE, WELL SERVICED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2012 Audi A5

177,369 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Audi A5

2.0L Premium Plus, PRESTIGE, WELL SERVICED, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
11909915

2012 Audi A5

2.0L Premium Plus, PRESTIGE, WELL SERVICED, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1731453579
  2. 1731453578
  3. 1731453566
  4. 1731453567
  5. 1731453567
  6. 1731453567
  7. 1731453567
  8. 1731453565
  9. 1731453563
  10. 1731453565
  11. 1731453566
  12. 1731453566
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,369KM
VIN WAUWFBFR1CA005729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M49A
  • Mileage 177,369 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL, AUTO, HATCH, 4 DOOR, ONLY 124KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL, AUTO, HATCH, 4 DOOR, ONLY 124KMS, CERT 124,854 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Harley-Davidson Dyna SUPER GLIDE FXD, UPGRADES, BARS, BAGS, EXHAUST, for sale in London, ON
2009 Harley-Davidson Dyna SUPER GLIDE FXD, UPGRADES, BARS, BAGS, EXHAUST, 33,123 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 2500, 135
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 2500, 135", WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE, HIGH ROOF, CERT 305,482 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2012 Audi A5