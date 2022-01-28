Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Audi A5

69,000 KM

Details Features

$28,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2012 Audi A5

2012 Audi A5

S-Line Quattro Conv Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi A5

S-Line Quattro Conv Premium Plus

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8182641
  • Stock #: 2685A
  • VIN: WAUVFBFHXCN004588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 29,000 KM
$22,991 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz M...
 114,000 KM
$28,991 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A5 S-Line ...
 69,000 KM
$28,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory