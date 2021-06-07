Menu
2012 Audi S5

131,486 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2012 Audi S5

2012 Audi S5

V8 4.2L|Quattro|NAVI|Backup|Bluetooth|Alloys|Roof

2012 Audi S5

V8 4.2L|Quattro|NAVI|Backup|Bluetooth|Alloys|Roof

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,486KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7220213
  • Stock #: 2274
  • VIN: WAULVBFR0CA028408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 131,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Backup Camera, Tilt Sunroof, Push to Start, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloys, Cruise, ABS, Traction Control, A/C

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Roof
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

