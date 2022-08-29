Menu
2012 BMW 1 Series

157,907 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

157,907KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9038371
  • Stock #: 1186
  • VIN: Wbaup7c53cvp22192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1186
  • Mileage 157,907 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2011 Honda Civic DX-G
 252,234 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf
211,919 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mazda B-Series
88,797 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Primary

