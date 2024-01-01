Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 BMW 3 Series

49,005 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 BMW 3 Series

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW 3 Series

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1712179488
  2. 1712179495
  3. 1712179504
  4. 1712179509
  5. 1712179513
  6. 1712179517
  7. 1712179521
  8. 1712179528
  9. 1712179534
  10. 1712179537
  11. 1712179541
  12. 1712179546
  13. 1712179552
  14. 1712179555
  15. 1712179559
  16. 1712179562
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
49,005KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WBA3A5C56CF346793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,005 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 F-SPORT*AWD*LOADED*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Lexus GS 350 F-SPORT*AWD*LOADED*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED 195,090 KM $27,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4 CYLINDER**ONLY 156KMS**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4 CYLINDER**ONLY 156KMS**CERTIFIED 156,652 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Suzuki Aerio UNDERCOATED**RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT**AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2004 Suzuki Aerio UNDERCOATED**RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT**AS IS SPECIAL 173,434 KM $2,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2012 BMW 3 Series