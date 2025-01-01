Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Cadillac SRX

46,570 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Cadillac SRX

PREMIUM, AWD, ONLY 45,000KMS, LOW KM, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12491458

2012 Cadillac SRX

PREMIUM, AWD, ONLY 45,000KMS, LOW KM, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1746493343544
  2. 1746493344048
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,570KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GYFNFE35CS571377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,570 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Nissan Micra S, MANUAL, HATCHBACK, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Micra S, MANUAL, HATCHBACK, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED 258,469 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra L, MANUAL, 2 SETS OF WHEELS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra L, MANUAL, 2 SETS OF WHEELS, CERTIFIED 213,685 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Civic EX, ALLOYS, MANUAL, SEDAN, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2007 Honda Civic EX, ALLOYS, MANUAL, SEDAN, AS IS SPECIAL 223,000 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Cadillac SRX