2012 Cadillac SRX

159,368 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2012 Cadillac SRX

2012 Cadillac SRX

Performance AWD 4dr

2012 Cadillac SRX

Performance AWD 4dr

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,368KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9733465
  VIN: 3GYFNEE31CS504267

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 159,368 KM

Vehicle Description

Performance AWD 4dr CLASSIC Silver on Black only 159 kms Handles Amazing Drives Like a Dream Must Be Seen !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

