$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2012 Cadillac SRX
Performance AWD 4dr
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
159,368KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9733465
- VIN: 3GYFNEE31CS504267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,368 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance AWD 4dr CLASSIC Silver on Black only 159 kms Handles Amazing Drives Like a Dream Must Be Seen !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
