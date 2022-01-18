Menu
2012 Chevrolet Express

299,908 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2012 Chevrolet Express

2012 Chevrolet Express

2500 LWB

2012 Chevrolet Express

2500 LWB

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

299,908KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8147821
  VIN: 1GCWGFFAOC1101935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 299,908 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Bucket Seats
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

