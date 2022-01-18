$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
519-673-3708
2012 Chevrolet Express
2500 LWB
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
299,908KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8147821
- VIN: 1GCWGFFAOC1101935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 299,908 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Bucket Seats
Transmission Overdrive Switch
