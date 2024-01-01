$11,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Chevrolet Impala
LT
2012 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,388KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5582
- Mileage 137,388 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apply for financing
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Impala or just a Chevrolet Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Impalas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET IMPALA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET IMPALA INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including LOW KMS NO ACCIDENTS and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Impala
* Finished in Grey, makes this Chevrolet look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Impala or just a Chevrolet Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Impalas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET IMPALA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET IMPALA INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including LOW KMS NO ACCIDENTS and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Impala
* Finished in Grey, makes this Chevrolet look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
2018 Newmar Londonaire 4534 92,743 KM $449,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highlander XLE 119,525 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Audi A5 Premium Plus S-Line Sportback quattro 85,288 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Empire Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2012 Chevrolet Impala