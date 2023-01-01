$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5"
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
132,149KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10533159
- VIN: 1GTR2UEA1CZ337898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,149 KM
Vehicle Description
SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5" Very Sharp Black on Black Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Only 132149 kms Must Be Seen Wont Last @ a Great Price bartscars.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6