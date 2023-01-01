Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

132,149 KM

$15,995

$15,995

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5"

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5"

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

132,149KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10533159
  VIN: 1GTR2UEA1CZ337898

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 132,149 KM

Vehicle Description

SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5"  Very Sharp Black on Black Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Only 132149 kms Must Be Seen Wont Last @ a Great Price bartscars.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

