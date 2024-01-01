Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

261,825 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
LT, 4X4, 8 FT BOX, EXT CAB, 5.3L V8, AS IS SPECIAL

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1720391057
  2. 1720391059
Used
261,825KM
VIN 1GCRKSE08CZ167826

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 261,825 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

CD Player

Conventional Spare Tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500