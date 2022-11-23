Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

175,000 KM

Details Features

2012 Chrysler 200

Location

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9406114
  • Stock #: 7671
  • VIN: 1C3CCBHG1CN186337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

