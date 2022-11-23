2012 Chrysler 200

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,991 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9406114

9406114 Stock #: 7671

7671 VIN: 1C3CCBHG1CN186337

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection

