2012 Dodge Avenger

154,430 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2012 Dodge Avenger

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  • Listing ID: 5348645
  • Stock #: FS: 13227
  • VIN: 1C3CDZCB1CN173525

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

154,430KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS: 13227
  • Mileage 154,430 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery | THE PERFECT COMBINATION OF FUEL EFFICIENCY AND ATTRACTIVE LOOKS *Fuel Efficient *Spacious Interior *Great Set Of Features APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

