$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2012 Dodge Caravan
2012 Dodge Caravan
GRAND Caravan
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
196,946KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9691948
- VIN: 2C4BDGBG1CR230574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 196,946 KM
Vehicle Description
Classic Silver on Black Grand Caravan at a Great Price. Handles amazing clean clean inside and out Drives like a Dream a real Must See
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6