2012 Dodge Caravan

196,946 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2012 Dodge Caravan

2012 Dodge Caravan

GRAND Caravan

2012 Dodge Caravan

GRAND Caravan

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,946KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9691948
  • VIN: 2C4BDGBG1CR230574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 196,946 KM

Vehicle Description

Classic Silver on Black Grand Caravan at a Great Price. Handles amazing clean clean inside and out Drives like a Dream a real Must See

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

