2012 Dodge Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 6 , 9 4 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9691948

9691948 VIN: 2C4BDGBG1CR230574

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 196,946 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Mechanical Power Steering Seating Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.