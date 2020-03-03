Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Dodge Challenger

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Challenger

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 4714335
  2. 4714335
  3. 4714335
  4. 4714335
  5. 4714335
  6. 4714335
  7. 4714335
  8. 4714335
  9. 4714335
  10. 4714335
  11. 4714335
  12. 4714335
  13. 4714335
Contact Seller

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,735KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4714335
  • Stock #: OX5279
  • VIN: 2C3CDYAG7CH262324
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

BIG & SPORT, THE CHALLENGER OFFERS A COMFORT YOU WONT FIND IN OTHER MUSCLE CARS *Leather *Heated Seats *Low KMs *Backup Cam *Bluetooth *Satellite Radio *Large Trunk Space *Responsive Transmission *Spacious Interior *Impressive Performance Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-844-338-9948 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2012 Dodge Charger
 166,047 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC
 37,497 KM
$35,495 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey
 172,985 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Send A Message