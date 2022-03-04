2012 Dodge Challenger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,991 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8507690

8507690 Stock #: 7557

7557 VIN: 2C3CDYAG7CH229663

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Push Button Start Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

