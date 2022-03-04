Menu
2012 Dodge Challenger

175,000 KM

Details Features

$14,991

+ tax & licensing
$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2012 Dodge Challenger

2012 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus

2012 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8507690
  • Stock #: 7557
  • VIN: 2C3CDYAG7CH229663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

