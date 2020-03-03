Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Dodge Charger

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Charger

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 4700886
  2. 4700886
  3. 4700886
  4. 4700886
  5. 4700886
  6. 4700886
  7. 4700886
  8. 4700886
  9. 4700886
  10. 4700886
  11. 4700886
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,047KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4700886
  • Stock #: CH00175
  • VIN: 2C3CDXBG6CH101939
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

COKE-BOTTLE BODY *Aluminum Rims *Large Trunk Space *Responsive Transmission *Spacious Interior *Heated Power Seats *Impressive Performance Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit No Credit Slow Credit Bad Credit Been Bankrupt On Disability Or on a Pension we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note at times a down payment may be required for financing but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra

Additional Features
  • "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2016 RAM 1500
 117,936 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200
 106,997 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500
 128,808 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Send A Message