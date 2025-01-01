Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

163,221 KM

Details Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

12134257

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,221KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9CR249115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7
  • Mileage 163,221 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan