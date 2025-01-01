$5,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT 4dr Wgn
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1CR230574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
SXT 4dr Wgn CLASSIC FAMILY VEHICLE OR ON THE JOB Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where "Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart)
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
