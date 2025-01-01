Menu
SXT 4dr Wgn CLASSIC FAMILY VEHICLE OR ON THE JOB Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where Barts the Best so (Be Smart See Bart)

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT 4dr Wgn

12343359

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT 4dr Wgn

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1CR230574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

SXT 4dr Wgn CLASSIC FAMILY VEHICLE OR ON THE JOB Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where "Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

