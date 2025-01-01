2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Grand Caravan or just a Dodge Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Vans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Grand Caravans or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE GRAND CARAVAN!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE GRAND CARAVAN INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Grand caravan
* Finished in Beige, makes this Dodge look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times we may require a down payment for financing. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not road worthy, not safety certified and not licensed. Certification is available for $749. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

* Empire Auto Group shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Empire Auto Group.

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

153,037 KM

Details Description

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

12642891

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,037KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 153,037 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Grand Caravan or just a Dodge Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Vans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Grand Caravans or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE GRAND CARAVAN!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE GRAND CARAVAN INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Grand caravan
* Finished in Beige, makes this Dodge look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times we may require a down payment for financing. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not road worthy, not safety certified and not licensed. Certification is available for $749. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

* Empire Auto Group shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Empire Auto Group.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$4,999

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan