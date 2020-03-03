Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

1st Class Auto Sales

1500 Highbury Ave North, London, ON N5Y 5N7

519-951-1551

Sale Price

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4699554
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1CR221891
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2012 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN, is Fully Loaded, for only $5995.00 ceertified Plus Taxes, includes a coast to coast powertrain warranty,3month/3000km/$600 claim.

1ST CLASS AUTO SALES

NEED FINANCING AS LOW AS 0% ON O.A.C.

BUY HERE PAY HERE

Great vehicles, great service, great value! Buy with confidence

Visit Us at www.1stclassautosales.ca and get 100% approved

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

1st Class Auto Sales

1st Class Auto Sales

1500 Highbury Ave North, London, ON N5Y 5N7

